Semitrailer rear-ends bus carrying students in Ohio, killing 3 and sending 15 to hospital
ETNA, Ohio (AP) — An emergency official says a charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on an Ohio highway, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured. Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady says the charter bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio. There were a total of 57 people onboard. The accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, near the Smoke Road underpass. The cause wasn’t immediately known. The injured were being treated at five hospitals.