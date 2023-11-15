Las Vegas student died after high school brawl over headphones and vape pen, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas high school student was killed when 10 students between the ages of 13 and 17 beat him in an alleyway around the corner from campus in a prearranged fight over a pair of headphones and a vape pen. Eight of the 10 teenagers were arrested Tuesday by Las Vegas police and the FBI on suspicion of murder in the Nov. 1 beating of their classmate, who died a week later. Authorities say two more students who haven’t been identified also face murder charges. The victim’s father says his son Jonathan Lewis Jr. was attacked while standing up “for one of his smaller friends.”

