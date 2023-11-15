U.N. Security Council schedules a vote on a resolution urging humanitarian pauses, corridors in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — After four failed attempts, the U.N. Security Council has scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution which would call for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip” in the Israel-Hamas war. Several diplomats say they expect it to be adopted. The draft resolution makes no mention of a cease-fire. U.N. Security Council resolutions are legally binding, but in practice many parties choose to ignore the council’s requests for action. The United States has called for humanitarian pauses but objects to any mention of a cease-fire, which its close ally Israel strongly opposes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.