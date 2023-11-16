Demand for seafood is soaring, but oceans are giving up all they can. Can we farm fish in new ways?

Aquaculture has been the fastest growing food sector in the world for decades, and people now eat more farmed fish than wild fish. Fish farming and shellfish production usually spew far less greenhouse gas emissions than production of beef and other animal protein, but aquaculture can still cause serious environmental problems. Many are like problems that face massive chicken, pig and cattle operations. Faced with stinging criticism and tighter regulations — and eager to meet demand — fish farmers are trying new ways to boost production and minimize harm.

