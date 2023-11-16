Plant-based meat is a simple solution to climate woes – if more people would eat it
By DEE-ANN DURBIN and DAVID McHUGH
AP Business Writers
THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Climate scientists have long said that eating more plants and fewer animals is among the simplest, cheapest and most readily available ways for people to reduce their impact on the environment. And an explosion of new types of plant-based “meat” made from made from soybeans and other plants has emerged as a possible solution. But even though the products have come a long way from the dry veggie patties of the past, they haven’t converted enough meat lovers to make enough of an impact. New techniques are in development, however, with hopes of satisfying our enduring craving for flesh with plants.