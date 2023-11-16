Potential kingmaker in Dutch coalition talks comes out against anti-Islam firebrand Wilders
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The center-right lawmaker who could become a kingmaker in coalition talks after next week’s Dutch elections said he has fundamental differences with anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. Next Wednesday’s vote is shaping up as a neck-and-neck race. Party leaders are already looking toward what could be protracted negotiations to form the next ruling coalition. Pieter Omtzigt only formed his New Social Contract party over the summer. He is very narrowly behind the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the polls. Wilders’ Freedom Party (PVV) is in fourth place.