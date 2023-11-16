Poverty is killing the Amazon rainforest. Treating soil and farmers better can help save what’s left

TEKOHAW, Brazil (AP) — Saving the remaining Amazon rainforest in Brazil will require ensuring that the 28 million people who live there can sustainably make a living. An AP analysis of data derived from satellite images showed that a vast area of the Amazon — larger than the size of Portugal — has been cleared for agriculture, then abandoned because of poor soil quality. Simple low-cost farming practices, such as planting legumes to enrich soil with nitrogen, can help farmers get more out of already cleared areas. And developing sustainable supply chains for rainforest fruits can help people derive money from standing forest.

