Panama’s high court declared a mining contract unconstitutional. Here’s what’s happening next

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s Supreme Court unanimously declared that legislation granting a Canadian copper mine a 20-year concession was unconstitutional. The decision was celebrated by activists who had argued the mine would damage a forested coastal area and threaten water supplies. It has been an important economic engine but also triggered massive protests that paralyzed the Central American nation for over a month. A swath of Panamanian society mobilized in opposition, including Indigenous communities who said the mine was destroying key ecosystems. Analysts say the mining company is free to pursue arbitration to seek compensation based on treaties signed between Panama and Canada. Panama’s president said the closing must occur in a “responsible and participative” manner due to the impact it would have.

By KATHIA MARTÍNEZ and JUAN ZAMORANO Associated Press

