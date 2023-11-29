Study says the US is ill-prepared to ensure housing for the growing number of older people

PHOENIX (AP) — The United States is ill-prepared to ensure housing and care for the growing ranks of America’s older people. That’s the conclusion of a new report being released Thursday by Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. Without enough government assistance many older adults will have to forgo needed care or rely on family and friends for assistance. Many will become homeless. Officials at the center say more governmental assistance could better help the upsurge of older Americans who are baby boomers born after World War II. Creative ideas are needed to help house people with fixed or dwindling incomes.

