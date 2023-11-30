2 troopers fatally struck while aiding driver on Las Vegas freeway

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Nevada state troopers have died after they were struck by a vehicle while helping another driver. Las Vegas police will be investigating the collision. They planned to hold a media briefing at their headquarters Thursday. Police say the two troopers were helping a driver early this morning on the I-15 freeway when they were struck. The slain troopers’ names have not been released. Gov. Joe Lombardo called the deaths a devastating loss for Las Vegas and the entire state.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.