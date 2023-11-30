Academy Sports is paying $2.5 million to families of a serial killer’s victims for illegal gun sales

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sporting goods chain is paying the families of three people shot to death by a South Carolina serial killer $2.5 million after the store sold guns to a straw buyer for the killer. The lawsuit says Todd Kohlhepp at times stood near the buyer, picking out guns at Academy Sports Outdoors to be purchased. The estates of the victims will split the settlement. Kohlhepp pleaded guilty in 2017 to killing seven people — three on his property on Spartanburg County and four others about 12 years earlier at a motorcycle shop.

