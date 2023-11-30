Alternative healer faces manslaughter charge over woman’s death at a UK slapping therapy workshop

LONDON (AP) — An alternative healer who advocates a technique known as “slapping therapy” has been charged over the death of a woman at one of his workshops in England. Hongchi Xiao was charged with manslaughter by gross negligence in the October 2016 death of Danielle Carr-Gomm. He was detained after being extradited from Australia. California-based Xiao promotes paida lajin therapy, in which patients are slapped or slap themselves repeatedly. Carr-Gomm, who was 71, died while attending a workshop to help deal with her diabetes. Police said Xiao is due to appear in court in Salisbury, southwest England, on Friday.

