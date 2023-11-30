Autoworkers strike cut Ford sales by 100,000 vehicles and cost company $1.7 billion in profits

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says a six-week strike by the United Auto Workers union cut sales by about 100,000 vehicles and cost the company $1.7 billion in lost profits this year. Additional labor costs from the four-year and eight-month deal will total $8.8 billion by the end of the contract. Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Thursday that that translates to increased costs of about $900 per vehicle by 2028. The company will work to offset that through higher productivity and reducing expenses.

