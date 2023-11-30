GOP Rep. George Santos warns his expulsion from Congress before conviction would set a precedent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defiant Rep. George Santos is warning colleagues his expulsion from Congress before being convicted in a court of law would establish a new precedent that’s “going to be the undoing of a lot of members.” The first-term Republican congressman from New York could become just the sixth member of Congress to have been expelled by colleagues. Republicans and Democrats have offered resolutions to remove Santos, who faces a federal indictment alleging he stole the identities of campaign donors and used their credit cards for unauthorized charges. The House is expected to vote on a resolution Friday. Santos casts himself as someone who’s being treated differently because charges against him haven’t been resolved yet.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.