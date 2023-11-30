Teenage suspects accused of plotting to blow up a small truck at a German Christmas market

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say a 15-year-old boy and an alleged accomplice are accused of plotting to blow up a small truck at a Christmas market in western Germany in an attack modeled on the methods of the Islamic State group. The teenager was detained Tuesday and a court on Wednesday ordered him kept in custody. Another teenager was arrested in the eastern German state of Brandenburg. Officials say that the 15-year-old wrote in a chat group about attack plans. Prosecutors in Duesseldorf said Thursday that he and the other suspect are accused of agreeing to attack a Christmas market in the city of Leverkusen in early December by using fuel to blow up a small truck.

