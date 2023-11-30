Wartime Israel shows little tolerance for Palestinian dissent

JERUSALEM (AP) — More than 270 Palestinian citizens have been arrested in an Israeli crackdown on free speech and political activity since the Hamas attack. That’s according to Adalah, an advocacy organization for Palestinians inside Israel. Palestinian citizens have also reported intimidation, firings and expulsions from universities, as well as surveillance of their online speech. The arrests go to the heart of the dual identity of Palestinian citizens as they struggle to navigate a Jewish-majority society. The crackdown also raises questions about Israel’s commitment to free speech and the rights of its Palestinian minority, which accounts for a fifth of the country’s nearly 10 million people.

