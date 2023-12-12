MI6 chief thanks Russian state television for its ‘help’ in encouraging Russians to spy for the UK

LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s foreign intelligence agency has thanked Russian state television for encouraging Russians to spy for the UK after it broadcast part of a speech he gave earlier this year where he called on Russians to join hands with British intelligence. The clip was broadcast in September during a program about MI6 chief Richard Moore, anchored by Maria Butina, who is a former covert Russian agent. Butina said she was shocked Moore was interested in the program. She said no-one would want to become a British spy after watching the show which, she said, showed the “unpleasant and ugly” side of Moore and the agency.

