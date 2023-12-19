Firefighters are battling a wildfire on the slopes of a mountain near Cape Town in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — More than 300 firefighters are battling a blaze on the slopes of a mountain near Cape Town in South Africa for a second day. Emergency services said five firefighters had been injured and two were taken to the hospital. Residents were evacuated from at least one neighborhood overnight into Wednesday as a precaution. The wildfire is burning on the mountain slopes near the seaside town of Simon’s Town, around 25 miles south of Cape Town. It had threatened houses in the pre-dawn hours after it started on Tuesday. An emergency services spokesperson said only one derelict building on the grounds of a nearby South African navy base had been damaged.

