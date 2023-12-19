Homicide victim found dead in 1979 near Las Vegas Strip ID’d as missing 19-year-old from Cincinnati

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A body found in an open field in 1979 near what is today a busy intersection of the Las Vegas Strip has been identified as a teenager from Ohio. Las Vegas police announced Tuesday that she was 19-year-old Gwenn Marie Story. She was known only as “Sahara Sue Doe” for 44 years. Police say advancements in DNA testing led to the identification last month. A man discovered Story’s body in August 1979. An autopsy revealed she had been the victim of a homicide. Authorities weren’t able to identify her until the police department partnered with a private DNA testing laboratory last September.

