Japan’s trade shrinks in November, despite strong exports of vehicles and computer chips
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported its exports fell slightly in November from a year earlier while imports declined nearly 12%. Exports to the rest of Asia were down 4%, while exports to the U.S. rose more than 5%. Shipments to China, Japan’s biggest single overseas market, fell more than 2%. Tepid global demand has been a drag on Japan’s economy, which depends heavily on export manufacturing. Recent weakness of the Japanese yen against the dollar has undercut its purchasing power for imports, while costs for oil and gas have fallen with a decline in oil prices since September.