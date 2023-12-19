Judge reverses earlier decision and allows removal of Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has lifted an injunction that briefly blocked Arlington National Cemetery from removing a century-old memorial there to Confederate soldiers. Judge Rossie Alston said at a hearing in federal court Tuesday in Alexandria, Virginia, that he issued the temporary injunction Monday only after receiving an urgent phone call from the memorial’s supporters. They alleged that gravesites adjacent to the memorial were being desecrated and disturbed as contractors began work to remove the memorial. But Alston said he toured the site before Tuesday’s hearing and saw the site being treated respectfully. A commission recommended the memorial’s removal last year after reviewing names of military bases commemorating Confederate leaders.

