Challengers attack Georgia’s redrawn congressional and legislative districts in court hearing

ATLANTA (AP) — Challengers are telling a federal judge that Georgia Republican state lawmakers’ new voting districts don’t cure illegal vote dilution and should be rejected. But the state of Georgia told the judge Wednesday that new congressional and state legislative maps comply with a court order to draw new Black-majority districts, even if the plaintiffs don’t like Republicans’ partisan choices. The maps were redrawn in a recent special legislative session after the judge in October ruled they illegally harmed Black voters. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones said at Wednesday’s hearing that he would rule before Jan. 16. If he refuses to adopt the state’s maps, Jones could appoint a special master to draw maps for the court.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.