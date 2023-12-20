Christian group and family raise outcry over detention of another ‘house church’ elder in China
By HUIZHONG WU
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — The family of an elder in a Chinese church says he has been detained and accused of fraud. A U.S.-based Christian rights group says it’s part of a larger crackdown by Chinese authorities on house churches, or informal churches not registered with the government. Many Chinese who choose to worship in house churches say that joining a state church means worshiping the supremacy of the government and Communist Party over God, which they reject. The daughter of the detained church elder says she had hoped he would join her in the United States and be part of her wedding next year.