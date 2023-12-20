Christian group and family raise outcry over detention of another ‘house church’ elder in China

BANGKOK (AP) — The family of an elder in a Chinese church says he has been detained and accused of fraud. A U.S.-based Christian rights group says it’s part of a larger crackdown by Chinese authorities on house churches, or informal churches not registered with the government. Many Chinese who choose to worship in house churches say that joining a state church means worshiping the supremacy of the government and Communist Party over God, which they reject. The daughter of the detained church elder says she had hoped he would join her in the United States and be part of her wedding next year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.