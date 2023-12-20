Ethiopia and Egypt say no agreement in latest talks over a contentious dam on the Nile

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia and Egypt say the latest round of yearslong negotiations to find an agreement over a highly contentious hydroelectric dam Ethiopia has built on the Nile’s main tributary ended with no deal. The countries blamed each other after three days of talks in Addis Ababa ended on Tuesday. Sudan was also a part of the negotiations. The countries have been trying to find an agreement for years over the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Ethiopia started construction on in 2011. Egypt relies almost entirely on the Nile to supply water for agriculture and its more than 100 million people and fears the dam upstream in Ethiopia will affect its supply.

