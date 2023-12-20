EU court annuls approval of French pandemic aid to Air France and Air France-KLM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Low-cost airlines Ryanair and Malta Air have won a court case against the European Union’s decision to approve billions of euros in state aid by the French government to holding company Air France-KLM during the COVID-19 pandemic. The European General Court ruling came on Wednesday. Ryanair has filed several court challenges against measures introduced by EU countries to help some airlines weather the fallout of coronavirus restrictions. The EU’s 27 member countries must seek approval from the bloc’s executive branch when granting financial support to companies. Many countries across Europe did so to help keep their airlines afloat during the pandemic.

