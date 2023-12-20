‘Fat Leonard,’ a fugitive now facing extradition, was behind one of US military’s biggest scandals
By LOLITA C. BALDOR AND JULIE WATSON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Convicted defense contractor Leonard “Fat Leonard” Francis is facing extradition to the United States as part of the Venezuelan prisoner swap. His return to the United States is the latest twist in a decade-long salacious saga and bribery scheme that swept up dozens of Navy officers. Francis was arrested in a San Diego hotel in September 2013 as part of a federal sting. He faced charges of buying off dozens of top Navy officers with booze, sex and parties so he could overcharge for for supplying ships or have ships redirected to more lucrative ports. Just before his sentencing he escaped and was later apprehended in Venezuela.