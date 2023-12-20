Federal regulators give more time to complete gas pipeline extension in Virginia, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The builders of a proposed natural gas pipeline that will enter North Carolina from Virginia now have until mid-2026 to complete the project after federal regulators pushed back a deadline for the work. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved on Tuesday a request by owners of the proposed Southgate extension of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to allow for more time for construction. A previous order said the project was supposed to be built and in service six months ago. But permitting problems amid legal challenges to the larger Mountain Valley Pipeline meant the owners missed the deadline.

