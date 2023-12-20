Former Chelsea owner Abramovich loses legal action against EU sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has lost in his legal attempt to overturn sanctions imposed by the European Union for his role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich had filed a lawsuit at the EU’s general court against the European Union Council, which imposed sanctions on the oligarch as part of measures targeting Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s close allies. The court dismissed Abramovich’s action on Wednesday. When it sanctioned Abramovich, the 27-nation bloc said he had privileged access to Putin and “maintained very good relations with him,” allowing the tycoon to “maintain his considerable wealth.” According to the 27-nation bloc, Abramovich’s economic activities provided substantial revenues to the Russian government.

