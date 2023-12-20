From AI and inflation to Elon Musk and Taylor Swift, the business stories that dominated 2023

The tide turned against inflation. Artificial intelligence went mainstream — for good or ill. Labor unions capitalized on their growing might to win more generous pay and benefits. Elon Musk renamed and rebranded the social media platform Twitter, removed guardrails against phony or obscene posts and ranted profanely when advertisers fled in droves. The American housing market, straining under the weight of heavy mortgage rates, took a wallop. And Taylor Swift’s concert tour scaled such stratospheric heights that she invigorated some regional economies and drew a mention in Federal Reserve proceedings. A year of wide-ranging business stories captured attention in 2023.

