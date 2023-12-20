FTC proposes strengthening children’s online privacy rules to address tracking, push notifications

The Federal Trade Commission is proposing sweeping changes to a decades-old law that regulates how companies can track and advertise to children, including turning off targeted ads to kids under 13 by default. The federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, requires kid-oriented websites to get parents’ consent before collecting personal information of children under 13. COPPA went into effect in 2000 and was last updated a decade ago. Apps, games and websites used by children would be required to obtain “separate, verifiable parental consent” to disclose information about kids under 13 to third-party advertisers, unless the disclosure is “integral” to the nature of the online service.

