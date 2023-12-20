Hospital that initially treated Irvo Otieno failed to meet care standards, investigation finds
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An investigation has found that the hospital that initially treated a man who later died while being admitted to a Virginia psychiatric facility failed to meet care standards while he was in a mental health crisis. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the state Department of Health led the investigation of Parham Doctors’ Hospital, where Irvo Otieno was briefly held. The 28-year-old Black man died in March after being pressed to the floor of Central State Hospital for about 11 minutes by a group of Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and hospital employees. Inspectors said that Parham staff were “not in compliance” with health guidelines for hospitals that treat mental health crisis patients.