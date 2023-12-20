Skip to Content
AP National News

Indictment against high-ranking Hezbollah figure says he helped plan deadly 1994 Argentina bombing

By
Published 9:39 AM

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A high-ranking member of Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization has been charged in a New York federal court with terrorism offenses, though he remains at large. Charges contained in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan accuse Samuel Salman El Reda of playing a major role in Hezbollah’s terrorism plans for over two decades. They’ve charged him in part in the bombing of a building in Argentina in 1994 that killed 85 people. The 58-year-old dual Colombian-Lebanese citizen and member of Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization is believed to be in Lebanon. From 1993 to 2015, he allegedly supported terrorists in Lebanon, Argentina, Panama, Thailand and elsewhere.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content