Indictment against high-ranking Hezbollah figure says he helped plan deadly 1994 Argentina bombing
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A high-ranking member of Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization has been charged in a New York federal court with terrorism offenses, though he remains at large. Charges contained in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan accuse Samuel Salman El Reda of playing a major role in Hezbollah’s terrorism plans for over two decades. They’ve charged him in part in the bombing of a building in Argentina in 1994 that killed 85 people. The 58-year-old dual Colombian-Lebanese citizen and member of Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization is believed to be in Lebanon. From 1993 to 2015, he allegedly supported terrorists in Lebanon, Argentina, Panama, Thailand and elsewhere.