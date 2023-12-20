Lawsuit alleges Wisconsin Bar Association minority program is unconstitutional

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the State Bar of Wisconsin’s “diversity clerkship program” unconstitutionally discriminates based on race. The program offers summer internships for first-year law school students at top law firms, private companies and government offices. Past participants have included Alliant Energy, Froedrert Health, Kohler Co., the city of Madison and the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is the latest of its kind to be filed across the country targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs after the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down affirmative action in college admissions.

