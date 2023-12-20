Skip to Content
AP National News

Legalized sports betting continued to grow in 2023, though some significant states remain resistant

By
Published 2:21 PM

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Legalized sports betting continued its expansion this year. Six states either passed legislation to legalize sports wagering or allowed sportsbooks to begin accepting bets. Florida relaunched sports betting after a two-year legal battle ended when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in October in the casinos’ favor. Still on the sidelines are the nation’s two most populous states in California and Texas. Sports betting proponents will hope to make progress against significant headwinds in both states in 2024.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content