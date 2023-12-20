Meet the Russian professor who became mayor of a Colombian city

TUNJA, Colombia (AP) — Mikhail Krasnov, a Russian-born professor of economics, this year became the mayor of Tunja, a city in Colombia’s Andean highlands. The 45-year-old blond and green-eyed professor prevailed in the elections by promising to stamp out corruption and embrace more meritocracy in the city government, where jobs often go to those with political connections. Krasnov describes himself as a centrist, and jokes about the campaign, in which he ran against several candidates that were better funded and represented traditional parties that have run the city for years. “We want to send the message that Tunja exists, that we are competitive and want to attract investors,” he says.

