No fire plans, keys left out and no clean laundry. Troubled South Carolina jail fails inspection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A county jail in South Carolina being investigated by federal officials has failed a state inspection. The review of the Richland County jail by the South Carolina Department of Corrections found a lack of plans to get inmates out in a fire and keys for cells and exits left in a desk drawer without a lock in a juvenile wing. Prisoners are conducting head counts to make sure all inmates are accounted for and they are getting clean clothes only once a week. Several problems were in the women’s wings including one with urinals where a male prisoner was able to enter through the ceiling. The county says it work on fixing the problems.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.