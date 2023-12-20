Paramedics gave Elijah McClain a sedative he didn’t need, leading to his death, prosecutor says

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado prosecutor says two paramedics failed to properly care for Elijah McClain when they overdosed the Black man with a sedative that he didn’t need. The 23-year-old massage therapist died after being stopped and forcibly restrained by police officers and then injected with ketamine in 2019 in the Denver suburb of Aurora. Paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec went to criminal trial Wednesday. Three officers already have gone to trial. Two were acquitted. The third was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Defense attorneys say Cooper and Cichuniec were following their training. They’re charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.