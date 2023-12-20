Right-wing social media platform Parler plans to relaunch early next year

NEW YORK (AP) — The social media platform Parler is relaunching ahead of next year’s presidential elections. The right-wing friendly app, which was temporarily booted offline following the Jan. 6 insurrection, has been offline since April after it was purchased by the digital media conglomerate Starboard. Last week, the company was sold to a limited liability corporation known as PDS Partners. Elise Pierotti, who is returning as the platform’s chief marketing officer, says PDS consists of herself, Parler’s new CEO Ryan Rhodes and others who are choosing to remain anonymous. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Pierotti says the platform will relaunch during the first quarter of next year.

