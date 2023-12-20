Suspect in killing of TV news anchor’s mother has been captured in Connecticut

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A man wanted in the killing of a television news anchor’s mother in Vermont in February has been captured at a Connecticut hotel. The U.S. Marshals Service says Shawn Conlon was arrested Wednesday in Groton. The Rhode Island resident was detained on $1 million bail and will be brought to Vermont on a later date to face a second-degree murder charge. Authorities say 73-year-old Claudia Voight died in her home in Windham, Vermont, from neck compression on Feb. 20. She was the mother of Heidi Voight, an NBC Connecticut news anchor. A public defender for Conlon did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

