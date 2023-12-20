The Emmy Awards: A guide to how to watch, who you’ll see, and why it all has taken so long

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will finally be held on January 15 after a fourth-month delay. The Hollywood actors and writers strikes meant that the show was delayed until Martin Luther King Day. Fox will air the ceremony live starting at 8 p.m. Eastern from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. It’ll stream on Hulu the next day. Anthony Anderson, who was nominated seven times as the star of “black-ish,” will host. HBO’s “Succession” leads all nominees with 27, including best drama and three spots in the best actor category. “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+ leads all comedies with 21 nominations.

