Trump’s lawyers ask Supreme Court to stay out of dispute on whether he is immune from prosecution

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to stay out of a dispute over whether he can be prosecuted on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election results. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team last week urged the nation’s high court to take up and quickly consider Trump’s claims that he enjoys immunity from prosecution as a former president. The unusual request seemed designed to prevent any delays that could postpone the trial of the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner. But Trump’s lawyers told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that there was no reason for them to take up the matter now, especially because a lower appeals court in Washington is already considering the same question and has scheduled arguments for Jan. 9.

By ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

