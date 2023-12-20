Turkey says its warplanes have hit suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish defense ministry says its warplanes have carried out a new round of airstrikes against Kurdish militant targets in neighboring Iraq. The airstrikes were launched on Wednesday, a day after Turkish and Iraqi officials held high-level security talks in Turkey’s capital, Ankara. The ministry says the fighter jets struck a total of 14 targets of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in northern Iraq, destroying caves, shelters and warehouses. There was no immediate comment from the PKK. The group has led a decades-long insurgency in southeast Turkey and is considered a terror organization by the United States and the European Union. Tens of thousands of people have died since the start of the conflict in 1984.

