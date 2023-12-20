US flies a bomber for joint drills with South Korea, Japan after North’s long-range missile launch

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States has flown a long-range bomber for joint drills with South Korea and Japan in a show of force against North Korea. The B-1B bomber’s flyover on Wednesday comes days after North Korea performed its first interconnectional ballistic missile test in five months. South Korea’s military says the South Korean-U.S.-Japanese drills off a southern South Korean island are meant to strengthen the countries’ joint response against North Korean nuclear threats. A B-1B is capable of carrying a large conventional weapons payload. North Korean has previously called the bomber’s deployment a proof of U.S. hostility and reacted with missile tests.

