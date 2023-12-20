White supremacist sentenced for threatening jury and witnesses at synagogue shooter’s trial

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A self-proclaimed white supremacist has been sentenced for making online threats toward the jury and witnesses at the trial of a man who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Hardy Carroll Lloyd was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison Wednesday. Prosecutors say the Follansbee, West Virginia, resident sent threatening social media posts and emails along with comments on websites about the trial of Robert Bowers. Lloyd admitted that the actual or perceived Jewish faith of the government witnesses and victims in Bowers trial prompted him to target the jury and witnesses. Bowers was sentenced to death in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.