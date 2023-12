LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian police say a passenger train has struck a group of maintenance workers on the tracks and killed two of them injured four others. The official STA news agency said that the collision happened near the southwestern town of Postojna at around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The report says the injured workers were seriously hurt. No other details were immediately available.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.