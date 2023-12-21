A wildcat strike shuts down English Channel rail services, causing misery for Christmas travelers

PARIS (AP) — The train operator Eurostar says it’s canceling all trains to and from London starting at noon Thursday “until further notice” due to a wildcat strike by the staff of Eurotunnel. The unannounced strike was triggered by what Eurotunnel staff said was an insufficient bonus. The stoppage has caused outrage and disarray on the European continent and in Britain as frustrated travelers tried to join families and friends for the Christmas holidays. French Transport Minister Clement Beaune described the the blockage of the English Channel tunnel as “unacceptable” and said a solution must be found “immediately.” Eurostar and Eurotunnel are two separate companies.

