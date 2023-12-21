Apple loses latest bid to thwart patent dispute threatening to stop U.S. sales of two watch models

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has been rebuffed in its latest attempt to untangle a patent dispute that is pushing the company into suspending sales of two popular Apple Watch models as the holiday shopping season wraps up. The International Trade Commission rejected Apple’s bid to get around a late October order revolving around the technology used in the Blood Oxygen measurement feature on the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its internet-connected watch. The decision issued Wednesday means Apple will follow through on its plan to stop selling two watch models in the U.S. to comply with the ITC ruling unless the Biden administration overturns it by Christmas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.