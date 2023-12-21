Canada announces temporary visas for people in Gaza with Canadian relatives

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s immigration minister says people in the Gaza Strip who have Canadian relatives will now be able to apply for temporary visas to Canada. But Marc Miller said Thursday the federal government cannot guarantee them safe passage out of the besieged Palestinian territory. Miller expects the program to be up and running by Jan. 9. Until now, the government has focused on getting 660 Canadians, permanent residents, and their spouses and children out of the Gaza Strip. Miller said the government will start accepting applications for people with extended family connections to Canada, including parents, grandparents, siblings and grandchildren. He said people will be offered three-year visas if they meet eligibility and admissibility criteria.

