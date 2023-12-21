From fugitive to shackled prisoner, ‘Fat Leonard’ lands back in US court and could face more charges
By JOSHUA GOODMAN and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say a defense contractor at the center of one of the biggest bribery scandals in U.S. military history is expected to face additional charges following his return to the United States from Venezuela as part of a broader prisoner swap between the two countries. Leonard Glenn Francis, who is nicknamed “Fat Leonard,” faced a federal judge for the first time since snipping off his ankle monitor last year and disappearing weeks before a sentencing hearing on charges that he offered more than $500,000 in cash bribes to Navy officials, defense contractors and others.