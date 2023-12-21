Grammy nominee Gracie Abrams makes music that unites strangers — and has Taylor Swift calling

NEW YORK (AP) — This year has been good to Gracie Abrams. She released her debut album, opened for Taylor Swift, toured the U.S. and Europe and received her first Grammy nomination. The 24-year-old is up for best new artist. She tells The Associated Press that she wasn’t expecting the nomination, so it was “this really, extremely exciting honor.” Abrams is joined in the category by Noah Kahan, Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, Fred again.., Jelly Roll, Coco Jones and The War and Treaty. Abrams’ debut album, “Good Riddance,″ turns 1 in February. She spoke with AP about the album, her nomination, new music and touring with Swift.

